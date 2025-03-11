PoliticusUSA is ad-free and depends on readers like you for support. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Democrats stayed true to their word. They did not support Speaker Mike Johnson’s CR and required Johnson to find enough Republican votes to pass it on his own.

Johnson and Trump twisted enough arms to get the CR passed 217-213. Due to the House Democratic retreat this week, the House will be out of session until next week.

Rep. Thomas Massie was the lone Republican to vote no, and Rep. Jared Golden was the only Democrat to vote yes.

The CR now moves to the Senate, where some Democrats are already showing some weak knees.

CNN reported:

And Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who faces a potentially tough reelection next year, told CNN a shutdown is “not in our nation’s interests” and “we will see what comes out of the House.”

Exasperated Democrats on both sides of the Capitol privately feel like they are operating with little clarity of the other’s strategy. House Democrats are growing impatient as top Senate Democrats, including Schumer, have yet to lay out their position. It’s not just rank and file: Schumer has not briefed Jeffries on his plans, according to a Democratic lawmaker close to Jeffries.

It is a problem that House and Senate Democrats appear to be operating on two different planets.

House Democrats appear to have gotten the message from their supporters that they are expected to resist and fight.

Senate Democrats are reportedly worried about being blamed for a shutdown, which, considering that they are already in the minority, is a selfish concern.

Senate Democrats should be more worried about demoralizing their base so they don’t show up and turn out for key Senate races like in Michigan next year. Senate Democrats need to understand that they aren’t going to woo moderates or their supporters by rolling over and playing dead for Trump.

Democrats want to fight. House Democrats did not cave, held the line, and made Johnson and Trump come up with the votes.

Senate Democrats should do the same or be prepared to face a backlash from supporters.

