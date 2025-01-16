PoliticusUSA is brought to you without ads or big tech influence by reader subscriptions. Please support our work by considering becoming a subscriber.

House Democrats Want Jack Smith’s Report On Trump And Classified Documents

In a letter to Garland, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and House Judiciary Democrats wrote:

The American people now deserve the opportunity to read Volume 2 of Special Counsel Smith’s report, which explains how President Trump knowingly retained hundreds of presidential and highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago club and then deliberately defied subpoenas, obstructed law enforcement, hid evidence, and lied about his continuing retention of these records. It is in the very nature of American democracy that the people have a right to know of the public actions of their public officials, and it is essential to the rule of law that Justice Department special counsel reports continue to be available and accessible to the public. As Attorney General, it is incumbent upon you to take all necessary steps to ensure the report is released before the end of your tenure, including, if necessary, by simply dismissing the remaining criminal charges against Mr. Trump’s co-conspirators, Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

The Democrats warned Garland that Trump is likely to have his DOJ withdraw the charges against his co-conspirators once he takes office and bury Jack Smith’s report forever, so the right thing for Garland to do would be to release the report before President Biden’s term ends on Monday and let the American people see the evidence against Trump.

Jack Smith’s Report Explains What Trump Intended To Do With The Classified Documents