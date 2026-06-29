The Department of Justice claims that they are no longer pursuing Donald Trump’s weaponization fund to pay his allies and supporters who attacked the Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress appear not to believe the administration that Trump is not going to pursue the fund, and with good reason, because Trump told Meet The Press that he thinks the fund is a great idea.

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Trump said:

Well, look. If it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve. People have been destroyed. Lives have been destroyed. Many suicides, think of it. People have committed suicide because a bunch of thugs went after them.”

I love the idea.

So let — let me explain what the fund is. People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe. They’re vicious. They’re violent, what they did to people. And, of course, they went after me more than anybody else. They raided Mar-a-Lago and all the other things.

Trump loves the idea, which is why Rep. Jamie Raskin is taking action to force a vote to kill it.