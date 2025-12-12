The Epstein scandal is not going away. It is clear that the Republican plan to sweep the scandal under the rug by passing and signing a meaningless bill telling the DOJ to release the files has not worked.

On Friday morning, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced:

Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Roberr Garcia (D-CA) said, “It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

For Democrats and Republicans who support releasing the files, this issue is about finally getting justice for the Epstein survivors.

It appears that for Trump, this issue is about making sure those files are never released to protect him and his friends.

The American people got a look at why Trump is covering for a pedophile in the 19 new photos released by the Oversight Democrats.

