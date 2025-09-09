PoliticusUSA is an independent alternative to billionaire-controlled mainstream media. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Finally, somebody with some authority said it. While it is true that there has been no evidence linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, each new revelation supports investigating Trump’s relationship with Epstein and adds smoke that suggests fire around Trump and Epstein.

Rep. Dave Min appeared on CNN on Tuesday morning and said that there is reason to think that Trump was involved in wrongdoing with Epstein.

CNN’s John Berman said, “I do want to say we have no reason to think that he was in any way involved with that check itself. Also, no reason to think he's conducted any wrongdoing involving Jeffrey Epstein.”

Rep. Min, who is a former prosecutor and a lawyer, responded, “I would think we have lots of reasons to think he was involved in wrongdoing. I, at this point, there's a lot of smoke. There may be some fire, but I would just say, push back and say, I think there's a lot of reason to think Donald Trump was involved with what…”

(Video below)