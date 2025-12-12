Mike Johnson’s broken and corrupted House Republican leadership is doing it again. The American people are crying out for an extension of Obamacare subsidies to prevent premium costs from going through the roof.

House Republicans have heard these cries and taken an absolute beating in elections for months, with affordability and healthcare being two of the reasons why.

What has the House Republican response been?

House GOP leaders are putting the finishing touches on legislation that would help businesses, not people.

Politico reported:

House GOP leaders are looking at focusing a forthcoming health policy bill on making it easier for businesses to fund their own insurance plans, according to two people granted anonymity to share the details ahead of their public release.

…

The package is also poised to include language authorizing so-called CHOICE accounts, which would allow employees to use pre-tax dollars from their employers to purchase their own health insurance. It’s based on a bill now pending before the Ways and Means Committee by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla).

The House Republican plan would also make it easier for businesses to buy junk insurance plans that increase costs to their employees.

Each of the Republican plans possesses the same fatal flaw.

The Republican plan is to make healthcare worse and less affordable.

The Majority of Americans Only Want One Thing, And Republicans Are Refusing To Do It

