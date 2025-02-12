PoliticusUSA is an independent voice that will never back down or bend the knee. Please support us by considering becoming a subscriber.

Just when it looked like House Republicans might be about to do something, it all melts like a marshmallow on a stick over the campfire.

The latest example was the House Republican budget resolution, which the GOP hailed for containing $4 trillion in tax cuts, the vast majority for the wealthy and corporations.

The budget resolution didn’t last a day before it was jeopardized.

Politico reported:

A planned markup on House GOP leaders' budget plan is less than 24 hours away — and they currently don't have the votes to pass it.

…

Critically, two of those skeptical conservatives sit on the panel and could tank it in committee if they side with Democrats and vote against advancing the budget resolution — and Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) say they're not on board yet.

This is a version of the same fight that comes up each time House Republicans try to pass anything.

The hardline far-right demands more than what the House leadership is offering and then it becomes a standoff. The issue is that the Budget Committee was going to mark up the budget resolution tomorrow. The resolution needs to get out of the Budget Committee before it can get to the House floor.

If the two Republican opponents join with the Democrats on the committee to kill the resolution, Republicans will have to try all over again to pass it.

Should Republican leadership give in to the far-right’s demands, even if the bill gets out of the House, it would face an almost certain demise in the Senate. The process sounds like a mess because that is exactly what it is. Republicans continue to tie their shoelaces together and try to walk.

House Republicans don’t have enough votes in their own conference to pass a budget plan, as their record of incompetence continues to be unmatched.

