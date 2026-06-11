In what feels like a sneak preview of January 2027, Democrats have found themselves in the House majority multiple times as many Republicans have stopped showing up for work.

Since Republicans only have a slim majority, when people blow off showing up on the floor, it means that Democrats have found themselves in the unprecedented position of being the minority party but having a majority of the votes.

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This circumstance doesn’t mean that Hakeem Jeffries becomes temporary Speaker; Mike Johnson still retains the gavel, but it has resulted in Johnson having to cancel votes, scramble, and get defeated on an Iran war powers resolution that would end Trump’s war in the Middle East.

NOTUS reported:

In recent weeks, because of resignations and deaths, Republicans have had 217 members, along with an independent, California Rep. Kevin Kiley, who caucuses with them, while Democrats have had 212 seats.

A review of the roughly 40 House votes held since May 20 shows an alarming number of instances when GOP absences left the House in unusual circumstances:

At least four times on recorded roll call votes, more Democrats were present than Republicans, effectively giving the minority party the majority status briefly;

It is one thing to have a small majority, but quite another to have no majority.