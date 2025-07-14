PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can depend on. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans aren’t done cutting Medicaid, and they have added a new target to their hit list.

By the end of the year, House Republicans are also planning to cut Medicare.

Bloomberg reported:

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington in an interview with Bloomberg said Republicans will seek deeper cuts to Medicaid, new spending reductions in Medicare and fix any errors inserted into the US tax code by the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“I think we will do one before the end of the year,” Arrington said. “It’s going to be a more targeted set of reforms.”

The budget chairman said sees the follow-on legislation as a chance to secure Medicare spending cuts he sought but couldn’t win in the Trump tax and spending package. High among his goals, he said, is reducing reimbursements to hospitals through a site-neutral payment system that pays the same rate whether a procedure is done at a clinic or doctor’s office.

By 'reforms,' Arrington means cuts in healthcare. If Medicare reimbursements get cut, that would be a death sentence for many rural hospitals.

If you thought that the last reconciliation bill that Republicans passed and Trump signed into law was the worst of it, you were wrong.

It is as if taking healthcare away from 17 million Americans wasn’t enough, so Republicans are moving on to attacking the remaining people on Medicaid and coming for Medicare.

These cuts could cost Republicans their House majority, but these are ideologues who are on a mission to destroy the social safety net and seemingly won’t stop until all national wealth has been redistributed to the top 1%.

