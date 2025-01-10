PoliticusUSA is ad-free and completely independent, but we need your support. Please consider helping us grow by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans To Line The Pockets Of The Rich At The Expense Of The Poor

House Republicans are putting it down on paper. They plan to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations by taking healthcare and food away from lower-income people.

Politico reported:

The policy menu suggests Republicans could capture major savings from Medicaid — up to an estimated $2.3 trillion. The list includes so-called per-capita caps on Medicaid for states, meaning the program would be paid for based on population instead of being an open-ended entitlement, and would institute work requirements in the program.

The list also includes a policy to equalize payments in Medicaid for able-bodied adults with those of traditional Medicaid enrollment — those with disabilities or low-income children, which would save up to $690 billion.

It would “recapture” $46 billion in savings from Affordable Care Act health insurance plan subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year, setting up a major policy battle. It would also limit eligibility for plans based on citizenship status.

The memo claims that Republicans could cut $347 billion in food aid to the nation’s most vulnerable people.

Millions of Americans would lose their healthcare if Republicans slash Medicaid. Millions more could lose their healthcare and go hungry.

This pain could be inflicted on Americans because Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and other billionaires want a massive tax cut.

Republicans are trying to stage the biggest upward redistribution of wealth in nearly 100 years. The lower-income people who voted for Donald Trump had hoped that he would increase their benefits or at least not cut them. Some people voted for Trump because they thought that he would be sending out more stimulus checks.

There will be no stimulus checks under Trump.

Instead, these people will likely lose access to food and healthcare.

The people who have the least will lose the most so that those who have the most can get even more.

This is not what Americans voted for, but it is what they are going to get under Donald Trump.

What do you think of the Republican plan to steal from the poor and give to the rich? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

