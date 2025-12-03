To say that Republicans are feeling gloomy about the House special election in Tennessee would be a big understatement.

Republicans went straight past gloomy and into meltdown mode.

The realization is starting to hit House Republicans that only the very reddest of the red districts might be safe for them in 2026. Donald Trump is no longer the Republican asset that can get their voters to cast ballots, and things could get very ugly soon.

Things have gotten so bad that Republican House leadership is suggesting that the party should be happy just to win a district that Donald Trump carried by 22 points in 2024.

The idea that Democrats could flip this House seat would have been unfathomable even a few months ago. As it stands, it would be a political earthquake if Democrats pulled out a win.

Keeping the margin within single digits would be a massive victory for Democrats and confirm that they have coast-to-coast momentum heading into 2026.

