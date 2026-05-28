There is a scenario where Republicans are in a much different place right now. Imagine a United States where Donald Trump doesn’t sabotage the US economy with tariffs, healthcare cuts, and a war in the Middle East.

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It is estimated that inflation could have been falling currently, and US growth would have been 5% if Trump had done nothing.

The president wasn’t satisfied with creating an economic crisis out of thin air.

He has also created a political crisis for his own party.

The economic crisis has opened the door for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate in November, and Trump added gasoline to that fire when he gift-wrapped the Texas Republican Senate nomination and handed it to scandal-plagued loyalist state attorney general Ken Paxton.

In electoral politics, there is a ripple effect when a political party is forced to defend a nominee in a state that has been reliably supportive.

One of the arguments that Republicans in Texas and nationally had been making for months against Paxton's nomination was that nominating such a weak candidate in a red state would cause the party to spend less on supporting candidates in other Senate battlegrounds.

The Republican nightmare scenario looks set to come true.