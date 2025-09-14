PoliticusUSA is standing for democracy and freedom. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

For someone who identifies as a Christian, Speaker Mike Johnson has a lot of problems with hypocrisy. For starters, there is his devotion to Donald, “Never met a ten commandment that I couldn’t break, Trump, and it goes through his policy positions that include cutting taxes for the richest people while harming the poor needy.

On Fox News Sunday, Johnson decided that he is the voice of reason against political violence when he was asked if both sides are doing some soul-searching after the Charlie Kirk shooting.

Johnson said:

I've spoken to a lot of members on both sides of the aisle, and there's this recognition that, you know, people have got to stop, uh, framing simple policy disagreements in terms of existential threats to our democracy.

And all these phrases you hear all the time, you can't, uh, call the other side fascists and enemies of the state. And, and not understand that there are some deranged people in our society who will take that as cues to act and do crazy and dangerous things. And that's what we've seen in increasing frequency.

So members of Congress and all public officials have an obligation to speak clearly into this and, and calm the waters. We can have vigorous disputes.

This is the same Mike Johnson who responded when asked if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) should be arrested:

"I'm not going to give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested. But he ought to be tarred and feathered, I'll say that. He's standing in the way of the administration of carrying out federal law. He is applauding the bad guys and standing in the way of the good guys. He is a participant, an accomplice.

So the same guy who now wants calm and no more violent rhetoric, three months ago was calling for an act of violence against a sitting governor for disagreeing with and fighting back against an administration policy.

Johnson takes zero responsibility for his own statements or ever suggests that he needs to do better.

For Mike Johnson, the issue of political violence and dangerous rhetoric seems to be a one-way street. Johnson only blames the left, just like Donald Trump.

Johnson’s extreme partisanship and willingness to treat Democrats like they are the enemy are a big part of the problem, and a reason why, if the speaker wants to turn the temperature down, he should begin with himself.

