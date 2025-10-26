If Democrats win back the House next November, there will be no shortage of areas that need accountability in the Trump administration.

Much of the expansion of executive power has centered on what conservatives have called weaponizing the DOJ.

Although Homeland Security and the DOJ are separate cabinet agencies, the two have worked closely together on Trump’s deportation policies. The DOJ is prosecuting Trump's political enemies and hiding the Epstein files.

House Democrats are going to need to dismantle the warping that Trump has done to the Executive Branch through accountability.

Under Republican majorities in the House and Senate, there is no check on the Executive Branch.

On Sunday, Rep. Jamie Raskin talked about the need for Democrats to reassert the power of Congress by winning the majority.

Raskin said on MSNBC’s The Weekend:

Mike Johnson won’t do it, and Thune won’t do it. They’re not interested in standing up for Congress as a branch, which is what the framers of the Constitution predicted.

They weren’t predicting political parties, carving up the government. They thought that people in Congress would stand up. For the legislative voice of the people against the president, but that is not happening. So we’ve gotta take Congress back. Meantime, we’re involved in a whole lot of litigation to stop this reign of lawlessness and torture of our basic institutions and constitutional values.

Congress reasserting its authority would be a disempowering of Trump’s imperial presidency, but Raskin also offered a few hints on what Democratic priorities will be if they win the majority.

