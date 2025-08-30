PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, and we need your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Illinois is preparing for Donald Trump to invade the city of Chicago in a matter of days. State leaders have made it clear that they don’t need or want any federal intervention to “fight crime” in the city and state.

On Saturday morning, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said on MSNBC:

We will not be getting out of the way. We will be doing everything that we can to protect the people of Illinois and stand up for our neighbors.

I mean, look, this is all about a manufactured chaos that the Trump administration is trying to bring to the city of Chicago and to a state like Illinois, they don't like the fact that we don't bow down to them. And as I have said time and time again, we are not going to roll out the red carpet for a wannabe dictator.

You know, Holman talks about help. This is not helping anything. We have not asked for them to come. They have not coordinated with us. They have not reached out to us in any official capacity to give us any details about whatever plans. Chicago, Illinois. We have stood up together. We have spoken with a strong voice.

We do not want them here. We do not need them here. There is no emergency. And so I don't know what kind of help he's talking about, but we will do everything we can to follow the law and protect our people.

Video clip:

Below we will talk about what Trump’s move means for your rights.

Donald Trump Wants To Crush Your Rights