House Oversight Committee Democrats saw their opportunity, and they took it.

Another way of looking at the situation is that Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) insistence on trying to transfer Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein to the Clintons is the gift that keeps on giving.

After Hillary Clinton’s deposition, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA) started his remarks by talking about Clinton and the fact that she was being deposed.

Garcia said:

I want to begin by just clarifying and putting emphasis on something that’s very important, and it’s something the secretary herself has said. Secretary Clinton never met Jeffrey Epstein. She never visited the island. She never flew on his plane, and she also had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crime.

So, zero knowledge of any wrongdoing, and you’ve also all heard that directly from her Secretary Clinton is also completely cooperating with the deposition and the committee, and is answering questions in full faith and in good faith, what is not acceptable is Oversight Republicans breaking their own committee rules that they established with the secretary and her team.

Which, you’ve all reported you’ve seen by releasing photos not acceptable, and it was gracious of the secretary and her team to continue the deposition.

Rep. Garcia made the connection between Republicans coming after somebody with no connection to Epstein to cover someone who definitely did.

