The White House described the Trump press conference with VP JD Vance as a demonstration that the entire administration was on the same page with the Iran war.

Reports have been circulating that Vance was not enthusiastic about the war and has been described as skeptical of the operation.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Vance hedged on his support of the war by claiming that all other presidents were dumb, but Trump is smart, so he is sticking with Trump on this war.

The reality is that Vance needs Trump because he wants to sit in the big boy chair in the Oval Office someday, and he can’t get the Republican nomination without continuing to be Trump’s lackey.

The press conference wasn’t about JD Vance, but it was about Donald Trump.

During a few very unintentionally revealing answers, Trump showed the mindset that has brought about failure in Iran.

Please check out my video on how Trump’s Iran war has failed below:

Trump demanded thanks for America’s allies for trying to drag them into a war that they didn’t ask for:

I don’t expect to thank you, but they should be thanking us. Japan gets 95% China, 91%. Many of the countries, South Korea gets a tremendous percentage of their oil and their, therefore their energy from the Straits, straits and or as they call it, the strait and they should be not only thanking us, they should be helping us. What does surprise me is that they’re not eager to help. But there are some countries that greatly disappointed me, and I’m the one who got them to pay from 2% to 5% of GDP to NATO. And I get along great with those countries in NATO.

But I always said, the problem with NATO is we’ll always be there for them, but they’ll never be there for us.

This is problem #1. Trump never tried to build a coalition of support for action against Iran. He just assumed that America’s allies would go along with it.

They haven’t.