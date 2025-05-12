PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bends the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans unveiled their plan to cut Medicaid on a Sunday night, which was also a holiday in the United States.

The AP reported on the new requirements in the House Republican legislation, “To be eligible for Medicaid, there would be new “community engagement requirements” of at least 80 hours per month of work, education or service for able-bodied adults without dependents. People would also have to verify their eligibility to be in the program twice a year, rather than just once. The bill also adds a more rigorous income verification for those who enroll in the Affordable Care Act’s health care coverage.”

The CBO analyzed the House Republican proposal and concluded that:

We estimate that the expiration of the expanded premium tax credits will increase the number of people without health insurance by 4.2 million in 2034 relative to an estimate of a permanent extension of those credits. That amount is reflected in CBO’s baseline projections because the expanded tax credits expire after this year under current law.

• We estimate that finalizing the 2025 Marketplace Integrity and Affordability Rule as proposed will increase the number of people without health insurance by 1.8 million in 2034. Half of that increase is included in CBO’s baseline because the rule is currently proposed. The other half is included in our estimate of codifying the rule in Part 2 of Subtitle D of the Committee on Energy and Commerce’s reconciliation recommendations.