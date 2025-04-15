Do you want news and journalism delivered directly to you that isn’t filtered through a billionaire or a corporation? If you do, please consider becoming a subscriber to PoliticusUSA.

Donald Trump did not carry Independents in the 2024 election, but he came close. Vice President Harris beat Trump among Independents 46%-43%. Trump started off his term with a net (+1) approval rating with Independents, but things have gone downhill fast.

In less than three months, Trump’s approval rating with Independents is now a net (-22). Trump has the worst approval rating with Independents at this point in a president’s term in the history of polling.

CNN’s Harry Enten explained:

Let's take a look at the economy and let's take a look at Trump's net approval rating on it and look at the trend line over just the last few months. You go back to January, he was slightly above water month with Independents at plus one point. Look at this drop. Oh, my minus 29 points. That's a 30-point drop in under three months of time.

What independents are hearing from Donald Trump, they hate, they hate what they're hearing from Donald Trump and they are abandoning him in record numbers. At this point. In his last presidency, he was about at even at zero points in terms of his net approval rating on the economy, and now he's at minus 29 points.