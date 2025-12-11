If anyone needed a concrete sign that Republicans are getting ready to put Trump on the raft and send him out to sea, it came on Thursday in the state of Indiana.

There was a time when Donald Trump would bluster in any Republican’s direction, and they would fearfully scatter to appease him. Those days appear to be long gone, as Indiana state senate Republicans did what Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina Republicans were too afraid to do.

Indiana Republicans withstood relentless threats and pressure and said no to Donald Trump.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle:

The Republican-dominated Indiana Senate voted 19-31 on Thursday against redrawing the state’s congressional districts — spurning months of demands from President Donald Trump.

The final outcome remained uncertain until 21 Republicans joined all 10 Democratic senators in rejecting the redistricting plan.

With that tally, Indiana became the first Republican-led state Legislature to vote down Trump’s wish to squeeze out more GOP-friendly congressional seats in hopes of improving the party’s chances of keeping its slim U.S. House majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

The significance was Republicans as a group standing up and calling Trump’s bluff, and this has massive political implications for the rest of Trump’s presidency.

