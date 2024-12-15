Industry groups have written a 21-page letter to Trump asking him to roll back Biden’s environmental regulations so that they can pollute the air and water.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

In a 21-page letter addressed to Trump and his presumptive Cabinet, the groups requested changes to dozens of “burdensome regulations that are stifling investment, making us less competitive in the world, limiting innovation and threatening the very jobs we are all working to create right here in America.”

Among other actions, the Dec. 5 letter urges Trump to resume exports of liquefied natural gas, support legislation boosting the use of nuclear energy, repeal new emission standards for coal- and gas-fired power plants, relax newly proposed standards for soot and PFAS “forever” chemicals, pause implementation of worker heat standards, limit the Food and Drug Administration’s food traceability requirements and fight efforts to impose “right-to-repair” rules, which provide consumers with tools and instructions to fix their damaged electronics instead of throwing them away.

It is safe to assume that the vast majority of voters who cast a ballot for Trump did not vote to have their air and water polluted and made unsafe for themselves and their loved ones. Many Trump voters live in rural areas and love spending time in nature, so it will be quite a shock to them when the places that they love are destroyed by pollution, but this is part of the uninformed voter mentality that comes with Trump’s voters.

Donald Trump has sold them on winning and vicarious empowerment through his victory.

What Trump doesn’t ever talk about is that he is for sale to any billionaire or special interest, and he definitely will not do things that benefit his own votes.

Trump is all about a government that works for billionaires and special interests.

Those special interests bought themselves a president, and now they are getting what they paid for.