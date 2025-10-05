The difference between John Thune and Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader is that McConnell refuses to sell out the Senate’s independence to Trump. Thune abandoned the Senate’s status as part of a coequal branch of the government.

Republicans keep trying to blame Democrats for the government shutdown when poll after poll shows that their strategy is not working, but since this is what Trump told them to do, Republicans keep failing.

The members of Trump’s party in the House and Senate are also looking completely incompetent.

Majority Leader Thune went on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures and presented a very odd perspective on the government shutdown.

Thune said:

There are reasonable Democrats out there who are having conversations with Republicans, and I’m hopeful those are gonna yield some results. At the end of the day, all these things that they wanna do and that we’re talking about, we’re happy to have a conversation about, but that can’t happen with the government shutdown.

So it’s open up the government, or else, I think that’s really the choice that’s in front of him right now.

Video:

The problem with Thune’s position is that it is total nonsense.

Sen. Thune could announce today that he is bringing the Senate back into session tomorrow to vote to change the rules to require 51 votes to pass the House CR.

Thune can do that, and he could do it very easily, because Republicans have total control of the federal government.

This is a Republican shutdown.

Republicans want to raise health insurance premiums and throw people off their healthcare. That’s the point of the shutdown, so blaming Democrats isn’t fooling many people.

The government shutdown has not only made Trump look weak and feeble, but it has also made Republican congressional leadership look inept.

Outside of MAGA, nobody is buying what Thune is selling, as Trump and his party have failed at the most basic element of governing.

