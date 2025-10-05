PoliticusUSA

Brenda Doherty
1h

Neither Little Mikey nor Thune has dazzled with their leadership ability. The House GOP is on ANOTHER vacation until 10/15. The obvious conclusion one must make is that Johnson is afraid of the discharge petition to release the Epstein Files! Johnson can’t control his caucus.

Bruce Jordan
1h

If I came on this forum and claimed at age 78 that I've led a stainless life, every reader would know immediately that I'm full of shit. But never in my life have I ever (gladly) forfeited my integrity, much less willingly hand it over to an habitual sexual abuser and convicted felon.

