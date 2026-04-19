Donald Trump’s lack of national popularity has been the one consistent trait of his political career. Since the 1980s, Trump had built an entire brand based on the fallacy that he was good at business and economically savvy.

By pounding this falsehood into American culture for decades, and by using his reality show, The Apprentice, as a megaphone for the message, Trump was able to transition into politics on a myth.

During his first administration, Trump rebranded Obama’s economic success as his own, and coasted on the fumes of what was left of the Obama economy, but Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and first trade war with China had pushed the United States into recession before COVID arrived.

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The pandemic gave Trump an excuse that covered up his tanking of the US economy the first time.

After voters elected Joe Biden, then became upset with Democrats because they didn’t make inflation go away, a segment of the electorate fell back into Trump’s big lie that he could lower costs and inflation just by winning the election.

Trump hasn’t solved the cost and inflation problem. In fact, he has made the situation worse, which is why voters have turned on him.

NBC News reported that Trump’s approval rating has hit an all-time low in their poll:

Overall, 37% of adults approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 63% disapprove — including 50% who said they disapprove strongly — putting his job rating at the lowest point of his second term in NBC News Decision Desk polling. Two-thirds of respondents also disapproved of Trump’s handling of inflation and the Iran conflict.

Trump’s numbers on the economy are a horror show, and we’ll see why they are going to end his presidency in November.