The confusion over the past week that led to the majority of the musical acts withdrawing from the Great American State Fair can be traced back to an organization that is being run out of the White House called Freedom 250.

Freedom 250 emerged after Trump returned to the presidency and is not the same as the official organization created by Congress, America 250.

The difference between the two organizations could be confusing to someone casually looking at each website. Both websites greet visitors with fireworks. Both are (.org) web domains, but that is where the similarities end.

The official America 250 website features a list of board members with their pictures, which includes lots of members of the House and Senate Democrats and Republicans. The official website also features a list of sponsors, donors, and organizations. You may not like all of the corporate involvement, but you can see who is involved. It is transparent.

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Trump’s Freedom 250 has no transparency. There is no list of donors and sponsors. The website looks sketchy.

It is this sketchiness that has caused people to ask questions about who is funding Freedom 250 and where the money is going.

After the musical performers dropped out, Trump named himself the headliner of “The Great American State Fair.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was asked where the money is coming from, and his answer was to admit that Freedom 250 is essentially a Trump grift.