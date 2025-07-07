PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Wunderlich's avatar
Stephen Wunderlich
1h

Bring it on! 👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💙💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hal Donahue's avatar
Hal Donahue
1h

Amazing that felon trump aka King Donald l of Amerika is not attacking Texas as he would California. Texas county has no warning systems (too expensive) and senior weather folks took buyouts and were not replaced

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture