The Iran war is not going well for Donald Trump, and even though the president has consistently said that things are great, his rants are telling a very different story.

Trump’s struggles were foreshadowed before he left for the trip when he answered questions about the Iran war from White House reporters with no comment. The questions were about the US bombing an Iranian school and killing hundreds of children, and how Trump could declare the war a success if the regime stays in place.

The pump was primed for Trump to get to Kentucky and let loose with a bit of Biden and Obama Derangement Syndrome as Trump seemed to be trying to pump himself up as much as he was attempting to convince his fans that the high gas prices and dead American troops aren’t a sign of failure, because hey, remember Joe Biden?

Trump said:

Give it to a foreign country, that’s your enemy. How stupid was that? But that deal, the Iran nuclear deal gave them the right to have a nuclear weapon as of three years ago. If that deal, if I didn’t terminate that deal, I terminated it very quickly. If I didn’t terminate that deal. They would’ve had nuclear weapons and this world would right now be a different place.

Much different place, believe me.

And then Biden, he came along. He had no clue. He didn’t know what the hell he was doing, but they, uh, they really, they, what they did was incredible. They, everything they did was wrong.

Trump was talking about the Iran nuclear deal, which did not give Iran the right to have nuclear weapons. The deal did the opposite. It was intended to make sure that Iran surrendered its nuclear ambitions, but Donald Trump ripped that deal up, and America is at war today because of his decision.

The president was getting started, as his broken brain wandered into making things up about Joe Biden.