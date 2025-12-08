Jasmine Crockett will have no problem getting media attention or raising money, which is quite an accomplishment in a state where a Democrat has not won statewide in a decade.

Crockett is one of the foremost national critics of Donald Trump. She speaks her mind, is not afraid of the president, and embodies the fighting spirit that so many Democrats want to see in their party.

Rep. Crockett’s Senate run became a no-brainer after the Supreme Court upheld the new Republican gerrymandered map of Texas. The map gerrymandered Crockett out of her seat, which made a Senate campaign the next logical step.

Trump and his party have spent years attacking and demonizing Rep. Crockett. It isn’t that Crockett is polarizing, but that she has been such a frequent target of conservative media that Republicans have been radicalized and polarized against her.

If there is one thing that terrifies Trump more than anything else, it’s an intelligent and successful black woman challenging him.

Republicans are mired in a Senate primary that looks like a brawl between Sen. John Cornyn and AG Ken Paxton. The Republican primary is certain to go to a runoff, and with Crockett running, Democrats could go to their own primary runoff.

The big question remains: Is Jasmine Crcockett the Democrat who could turn Texas blue?

