House Republicans have a big math problem. In order to be able to pass Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, they need to gut Medicaid to the tune of something in the neighborhood of $1.5 billion, which would essentially gut the program and force the financial burden back on to the states, who would be forced to kick people off of Medicaid.

However, a group of Senate Republicans don’t want any Medicaid cuts, and there are enough of them to sink the whole tax bill, so the Senate GOP devised a plan that does not cut Medicaid.

Most House Republicans hate this plan and are already saying that they would not support it as the final bill.

If things were not chaotic enough, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) entered the picture and put a red line on the level of Medicaid cuts that he is willing to support.