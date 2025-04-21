PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Amid reports of chaos and infighting at the Pentagon, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seemingly leaking sensitive information to anybody with the Signal app on their phone, there are growing signs that Hegseth may soon be hitting the bricks.

NPR reported that Trump is looking for a new Defense Secretary:

The White House has begun the process of looking for a new secretary of defense, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly. This comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to find himself mired in controversy. NPR has also confirmed with the same official that Hegseth shared details ahead of last month's Yemen strikes with his wife and brother in a Signal chat on his personal phone, minutes after being updated by a senior U.S. military official.

This is a very Trump move. The administration will say that he supports Hegseth up until the moment that Trump posts on social media that Hegseth has been replaced by someone else.

One report might not be convincing that Hegseth is on his way out, but then Politico talked to House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) who said:

I’m not in the White House, and I’m not going to tell the White House how to manage this … but I find it unacceptable, and I wouldn’t tolerate it if I was in charge.

It looks like there’s a meltdown going on,” Bacon said. “There’s a lot — a lot — of smoke coming out of the Pentagon, and I got to believe there’s some fire there somewhere.

I wouldn’t expect many, if any, Republicans in Congress to have the spine to call for Trump to fire Hegseth, because that would make Trump look bad, and Republican members of Congress are terrified of Trump retaliating against them.

Put all of the pieces together, and it points in one direction: sooner rather than later, Pete Hegseth will be shown the door.

