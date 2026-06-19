After surrendering to Iran, Donald Trump and his battered ego are looking for a boost wherever he can get it. Since Trump is both perpetually failing and needy, he returned to doing what he always does in these situations.

Donald Trump tried to make himself look more powerful and desired than he is, but this time he messed with the wrong person.

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While speaking to Italian media, Trump made a claim that will be familiar to any American who follows politics.

Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begged him for a photo at the G7.

Politico reported:

During a phone call with Italian media on Thursday night, Trump said Meloni was “probably happy I spoke to her. I didn’t have to,” adding that “she wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.” The remarks appeared to contradict the prime minister’s recent insistence that her relationship with the president was as good as ever.

Since Donald Trump has stumbled through life living in a delusional world of his own creation while failing upward, he has probably convinced himself that this is reality, but PM Meloni was putting up with Trump’s lies.