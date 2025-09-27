Washington, DC elites and the media are in a frenzy over the political prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. Not an hour goes by on cable news without one or more segments talking about it.

While Comey’s prosecution matters in terms of the big picture, Trump’s abuse of power to seek revenge on his imagined political enemies, the courts are likely to quickly dispose of this flimsy case.

The mainstream media is spending too much time discussing a distraction, without the deeper context of the implications of what Trump is trying to do, while they ignore the issue that matters most to the vast majority of Americans.