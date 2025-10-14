Alex Jones has been trying not to pay the Sandy Hook families that he defamed for years.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party, special interest, or billionaire. We are 100% independent. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The conspiracy theorist was first found to have defamed the families of children and adults killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting three years ago. Since then, Jones has tried to use bankruptcy to hide his assets and was found to have been cheating the bankruptcy process. His business assets, like the InfoWars name, were sold to The Onion, only to have the sale invalidated, and Jones has been tying up the legal system with endless appeals to try to get out of paying.

Alex Jones reached the end of the road on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court flat out rejected his appeal.

CNN reported:

The rejection could not have been more out of hand. Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist, had made a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court, and today, without any kind of recorded vote or comment.

The justices just outright denied it. In fact, they had at once Alex Jones had once appealed this ruling, which had been assigned because of juries finding him liable for defamation and emotional distress for calling the Sandy Hook massacre of all those school children, a hoax.