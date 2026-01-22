House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan did not want to give Jack Smith a public hearing. Jordan denied Smith’s request for a public hearing. Instead, Smith testified privately before the committee, and only after this private testimony did Jordan relent to Smith’s wishes and public outcry for an open hearing.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The way things are going for Republicans, Jordan probably wishes that he had stuck to the original plan.

The mission for Republicans is to make it look like Smith carried out a politically motivated investigation that violated the constitutional rights of Donald Trump and his co-conspirators.

The problem is that Trump and his co-conspirators lost their constitutional rights when they began engaging in what Smith found to be criminal activity in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

This small detail hasn’t stopped Republicans from endlessly repeating false claims about “spying” and violations of constitutional rights.

Republicans are trying to make Smith look like a partisan who was out to get Trump, but they are failing.

The problem for Republicans is that Trump is talking about the case against Trump and his evidence against the president.

Smith that he had Republican witnesses against Trump:

There were witnesses who I felt would be very strong witnesses including, for example, the Secretary of State in Georgia who told Donald Trump the truth, told him things that he did not want to hear and put him on notice that what he was saying was false. These were people who knew how the elections were conducted in these states, and I believe that witnesses of that nature, witnesses who are willing to tell the truth, even if it’s going to impose a cost on them in their lives.

My experience as a prosecutor over 30 years is that witnesses like that are very credible and that jurors tend to believe witnesses like that because they pay a cost for telling the truth.

However, it was when Smith took on the lie that Trump continues to tell about the election being rigged in 2020 that things got really bad for the president and his party.

Read more and watch the video below.