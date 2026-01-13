Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is likely to go down in the history of the House as one of the worst chairs of the powerful Oversight Committee in congressional history. Comer has become famous in political circles for his partisan investigations that result in failure.

Who can forget the years-long impeachment investigation of former President Joe Biden that began as a probe looking for a crime, and ended by one day disappearing with no articles of impeachment ever referred to the full House for a final vote?

The House Oversight Committee is supposed to be a critical piece of the congressional oversight apparatus. The Oversight Committee is unique because it isn’t limited to conducting oversight over one agency or policy area. The Oversight Committee has subpoena power and can investigate anything that it wants.

With Donald Trump back in office, James Comer showed that he was on the case by continuing to investigate Joe Biden.

In October 2025, after Comer announced an investigation into Joe Biden for using an autopen, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters, “The so-called chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, continues to behave like a malignant clown. You can’t point to a single thing that he’s actually done to make life better for the American people.”

Comer took his clownery to a new level on Tuesday when he announced his plan to make Bill Clinton the focus of the Epstein scandal.

