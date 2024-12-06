Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced that she will be running to be the next Democrat to treat James Comer like a human pinata on the House Oversight Committee.

Here is Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s letter to her colleagues announcing her run:

NEW: Rep. @AOC announces she'll seek top Democratic post on the House Oversight Committee, beginning in January Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) is also seeking the post To succeed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in the position pic.twitter.com/eul2rMKtqT — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 6, 2024

The position as the ranking Democrat on the committee is open by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is moving over to become the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee . The Oversight Committee is one of the most powerful committees in the House as it has the power to conduct oversight over the entire executive branch.

Republicans have used their oversight majority to waste nearly two years investigating Joe Biden. James Comer’s failures in his first go around as the committee chair became a running joke as the chairman was consistently outmaneuvered by the Raskin led Democrats on the Committee.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also served on the committee and has a well-earned reputation for being knowledgeable, detailed, and very well prepared. AOC also doesn’t run from a fight and is not afraid to stand up for what she feels is right and take it to Republicans.

Ocasio-Cortez represents the sort of generational change that Democrats are seeking, and could be the perfect fit to take on the next Trump administration on the Oversight Committee.