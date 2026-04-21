Since Republicans took control of the federal government, they have been playing a shell game with the American people. There has been a lack of oversight of the Trump administration by the Republican House majority, and even when Republicans appear to be conducting oversight, things are not always what they seem.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We are not beholden to any political party, special interest, or billionaires. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has bragged that he controls the House majority and is the real Speaker of the House, and the president has been trying to bury the Epstein investigation nearly from the moment that he returned to the White House.

Republican support for the bipartisan legislation that became law, requiring the DOJ to release the full Epstein files, was always a ruse.

The House Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has also claimed to be investigating the Epstein scandal. While there are Democratic and Republican members of the committee who are attempting to conduct a serious investigation, Chairman Comer has taken steps to make sure that they can’t.

The bipartisan members of the committee who are trying to get justice for the Epstein survivors scored a series of victories during committee meetings and hearings, but Rep. Comer has taken steps to prevent this from happening again.