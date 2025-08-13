PoliticusUSA can be corporate and ad-free thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by subscribing.

Is the Trump administration trying to cut a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell to make the Epstein scandal go away?

House Judiciary Democrats are asking a different question. Is the Trump administration engaging in witness tampering?

Ranking Member Raskin and Judiciary Committee Democrats wrote to AG Pam Bondi about Maxwell being moved to minimum security:

These actions raise substantial concerns that the Administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony in order to protect the President.

The transfer also appears to violate both DOJ and Bureau of Prisons (BOP) policies. We write to demand DOJ and BOP provide all documents and information related to Deputy Attorney General Blanche’s interview of Ms. Maxwell and the sudden decision to transfer her to a facility with lower security and greater freedom for inmates, which was, prior to this extraordinary transfer, categorically off-limits to sex offenders.

…

It is imperative that the Administration come clean regarding the full scope of Mr. Blanche’s interview of Ms. Maxwell and the sudden decision to transfer her to a minimum-security prison camp. The Committee must have access to all documents and information regarding these actions to assess whether DOJ officials and the President have abused prosecutorial and law enforcement resources to shield the President and mislead the public.