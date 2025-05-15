To never miss a word of every PoliticusUSA story, please consider becoming a subscriber.

House Judiciary Democrats have sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and the White House Counsel requesting documents and information related to Trump's decision to accept a plane from Qatar.

The Democrats wrote:

It appears that both of your offices are aiding President Trump’s determination to paper over this blatant violation of the Constitution by burying his corrupt acceptance of this unprecedented “gift” in a fog of verbiage. According to one media report, the White House Counsel’s Office and the Department of Justice (DOJ) “drafted an analysis for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth concluding that [it] is legal for the Department of Defense to accept the aircraft as a gift and later turn it over to the Trump library, and that it does not violate laws against bribery or the Constitution’s prohibition (the emoluments clause) of any U.S. government official accepting gifts from any ‘King, Prince or foreign State.’”

That same report further stated “that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s top White House l,1awyer David Warrington concluded it would be ‘legally permissible’ for the donation of the aircraft to be conditioned on transferring its ownership to Trump’s presidential library before the end of his term, according to sources familiar with their determination.”

The Constitution is clear: Congress—not the Attorney General or the White House Counsel—has the exclusive authority to approve or reject a gift “of any kind whatever” given to the President by a foreign government. We would also note that, even if the Attorney General had a constitutional role to play here, Attorney General Bondi has a significant and obvious conflict of interest given her prior registration as an official agent of the Qatari government and earned no less than $115,000 per month lobbying on its behalf.

The Foreign Emoluments Clause ensures that when the President and other government officials take action, it is because they believe it is in the best interests of the United States and not that of a foreign government. President George Washington eloquently articulated this concern in his 1796 farewell address, writing that “[a]gainst the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience pr/.ove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.”