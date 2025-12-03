There is one clear message being sent by House Republicans. The GOP really doesn’t want former Special Counsel Jack Smith to ever have an opportunity to tell the American people about his evidence against Donald Trump in the 1/6 and classified documents cases.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans, led by Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), have denied Smith’s request for a public hearing.

Instead, Republicans want Smith to testify behind closed doors with no cameras.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin responded to Jordan trying to hide Smith by saying:

Chairman Jordan has denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s offer to speak publicly to the whole Congress and the whole country about his investigations into Donald Trump, instead demanding he comply with a subpoena for a closed-door, private session simply so Republicans can spin, distort, and cherry-pick his remarks through press leaks. What are our colleagues so afraid of, that they won’t let the American people hear directly from the Special Counsel?

In recent months, Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration have mounted a coordinated campaign to smear Special Counsel Smith and his team for conducting their professional criminal investigation into the months-long effort by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and their allies to keep Trump in power and overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden by more than seven million votes, 306-232 in the Electoral College.

Most recently, they have falsely claimed that the Special Counsel ‘spied’ on certain Senators and ‘tapped’ their phones. In fact, he issued lawful subpoenas for three days of their phone records around the January 6 attack—not the content of their calls, but the record of calls, the kind of information found on a monthly phone bill.

