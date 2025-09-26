Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is not only the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and a constitutional scholar, went on CNN’s News Central and put the pieces together to show that the Trump DOJ is in full cover-up mode.

Raskin said the Comey case is why Democrats want the Holman and Epstein evidence:

This is why we are looking for all of the evidence in the Epstein files, which had been promised to us by President Trump, by Pam Bondi, and by Kash Patel. This is why we want the videotape and audiotape turned over of an apparent attempt to set up a bribery scheme where the, now czar for immigration and border issues apparently was selling prospective government contracts to people and the FBI happened upon that completely accidentally, where either they overheard somebody talking about it in another investigation or somebody came forward from another investigation. But in any event, apparently they’ve got him on videotape and audiotape.

We want to see that because the Department of Justice has dismissed what sounds like a very serious crime.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Raskin, “When I was asking you about James Comey, you’ve twice now brought up the Epstein files and the -- and Tom Homan. Why?”

Video of Rep. Raskin:

Rep. Raskin answered:

Oh, because the Department of Justice is in full cover-up mode. And just like they’re doing the bidding of President Trump with respect to Mr. Comey, they’re doing the bidding of President Trump with respect to covering up cases. I mean, the administration started off by having Trump basically force out the U.S. attorney for New York, another Republican, Danielle Sassoon, because she wouldn’t quash a grand jury indictment against Mayor Adams because he had become, you know, a political friend of Donald Trump’s.

So, what we see is the complete politicization of the Department of Justice. But we’re in the midst of trying to get this information with apparently real crimes. And we’ve got a strong, bipartisan majority saying, stop the cover-up of the Epstein files. Just go ahead and release them.

Jamie Raskin connected all of the dots.

The Trump administration is engaged in a complete cover-up. They are covering up the Tom Homan evidence, and they are in a full-blown cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein evidence.

The Khanna-Massie Epstein files discharge petition now has the required number of signatures to force a vote in the House, compelling the DOJ to release the Epstein files.

The DOJ is apparently willing to do whatever Trump demands, which means the nation’s top federal law enforcement agency is no longer independent.

Raskin pointed out the hypocrisy, and the sense is that a Democratic majority in the House will bring a world of problems for the DOJ.

