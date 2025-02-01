PoliticusUSA serves readers who want their media without billionaires and corporations. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The purges that are happening within federal law enforcement are not surprising. They are exactly what Donald Trump said he was going to do while campaigning for a return to the White House.

Trump’s revenge tour has so far been focused on 1/6 and those within law enforcement who investigated him, and any watchdogs within the Executive Branch who might investigate him in the future.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin didn’t hold anything back while responding to Trump’s FBI purge.

Raskin said in a statement:

In another repulsive affront to the rule of law and our nation’s law enforcement officers, the Trump Administration today moved to fire scores of FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors simply for enforcing the law and impartially carrying out the largest criminal investigation in American history which they had been assigned to work on. On Day One, the unpopular President Trump pardoned the members of violent militias and street gangs who beat police officers to a pulp with pipes, flagpoles and broken furniture when they attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to overturn the presidential election Trump had lost by more than 7 million votes, 306-232 in the electoral college.

“Today, shockingly but not surprisingly, Trump takes aim at the career FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors who investigated and prosecuted the violent insurrectionary assault on our police officers to block the peaceful transfer of power, as well as those FBI agents who were assigned to investigate Trump’s efforts to illegally retain classified records at his Mar-a-Lago club, defy judicial subpoenas, obstruct justice, conceal evidence, and lie to law enforcement.

Trump’s outrageous attack on the DOJ and FBI is a clear and present danger to public safety, and a wrecking ball swinging at the rule of law.