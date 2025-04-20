PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

There is something important that the American people could easily forget and that is that the Trump administration is temporary. The American people aren’t the only ones forgetting this fact, as the self-styled dictators around the world also seem to have forgotten that Donald Trump will someday be gone, and the strength of American democracy will be restored.

In case they needed a reminder, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) delivered one on MSNBC on Sunday while speaking about Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador:

I was very proud of my friend Chris Van Hollen for what he did because he restored the humanity to this whole controversy that's going on. And he wasn't afraid, or he felt some fear, but he moved forward and he showed everybody, yeah, we can get on an airplane and we can go and face the problem directly.

And then of course, they've been lying about the trip and tried to stage some false margarita scene there. But look, President Bukele, who's declared himself a dictator and the other tyrants, dictators, autocrats of the world, have to understand that the Trump administration is not going to last forever.

We are going to restore strong democracy to America, and we will remember who stood up for democracy in America and who tried to drive us down towards dictatorship and autocracy. I'm glad that Chris Van Hollen showed exactly where America is, and we're not afraid of any dictator anywhere.



The Trump administration is ugly, destructive, harmful, illegal, and immoral, but it is also temporary. The protests around the country. The special election losses. The time is coming soon for Republicans to lose power.

What Rep. Raskin said was important because Democrats aren’t going to forget when they are back in power. Democrats aren’t going to look past the dictators around the world and those who enabled Donald Trump.

There will be consequences for those who tried to destroy and drag down the greatest democracy in the world, and those dictators who are helping Trump won’t escape unscathed.

