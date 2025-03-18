PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of our readers. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has been fighting to protect American democracy for years. Raskin spoke out after Trump’s call for the impeachment of federal judges that rule against him.

Raskin said in a statement:

Donald Trump is losing and losing badly every day in court. He is losing in front of Bush judges and Biden judges, Obama judges and Reagan judges. Trump’s even losing in front of judges who he himself named to the bench in his first term.

Drowning in these humiliating legal defeats but refusing to accept that we are still a nation of laws and not Royal edicts, Trump is now lashing out at the judges who have been upholding the Constitution against his lawlessness.

Trump is actually calling for the judges opposing him to be impeached.

He is not calling for the impeachment of any judges who have ruled in his favor. So his rule is clear: either rule in Trump’s favor or face impeachment.

We have impeached only 15 federal judges in the history of our country, always for professional misconduct like consistent intoxication on the bench, conspiracy to take bribes, income tax evasion and perjury.