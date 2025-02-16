The Daily is independent, unwavering, ad-free, and solely supported by readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is corrupt. His more than three dozen felony convictions are proof of it. Trump has a lifetime track record of corrupt behavior.

Some people thought the point of Trump’s administration was authoritarianism. Some people thought the point was fascism, but the real purpose of Trump’s administration has become clear one week into his term.

The most obvious answer is often the correct one, and the obvious answer when it comes to Trump is corruption.

Video of Raskin:

On CBS’s Face The Nation, Rep. Raskin laid it out, “The dominant objective of this administration is corruption and lawlessness. The first thing that they did was they sacked 17 inspectors general. Those are the people who are actual corruption fighters within the departments and agencies. These are the people who ferreted out 91 billion dollars worth of waste, fraud and abuse in the government.”

CBS’s Margaret Brennan said, “They argue it's within their political power to do so.”

Raskin continued:

Oh, there's no doubt it is, but they sack them. Actually, it's not within their political power to do so in a lawless way. They have to notify Congress first, 30 days in advance, and they have to set forth the specific reasons for why an inspector general is being fired. They never did that. And the reason, of course, is because they want to pursue agendas of corruption across the board.

They're saying they're not going to enforce. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. They are shutting down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has saved American consumers 31 million in bank overdraft charges, credit card late fees from corporations completely inflated and having nothing to do with actual charges and so on.

They're getting rid of anything in the government that supports consumers that support citizens against the ripoff artists who are their friends.

The purpose of this administration is corruption, and where corruption has taken residence, graft and theft are also usually present.

There is a lot of talk about authoritarianism, but given Trump’s history, the motivation has always been money. Trump wants unfettered access to engage in corrupt acts like the deal with Eric Adams that was extortion to get New York City to participate in his immigration raids.

Trump is trying to consolidate power in the Executive Branch, but his motive is corruption. There is no doubt that he is taking undemocratic steps, but Trump has always only cared about himself and money, and as he guts the federal government looking for cash, remember, as Rep. Raskin said, the point of the Trump administration is corruption.

What do you think of Rep. Raskin’s description of Trump’s administration? Share your opinion in the comments below.

Leave a comment