Recently, the Trump DOJ released a memo that should be viewed as an attack on the law enforcement powers of the federal government.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tore apart the memo.

Ranking Member Raskin said:

As part of their campaign to destroy the rule of law, Trump and his team are preparing to dismantle our nation’s premier law enforcement agency and replace it with a gangster crew of presidential enforcers.

Their plan is spelled out in a stunning new memo which is nothing less than a blueprint for replacing the rule of law with a pay-to-play gangster state.

Trump is smashing the Tax Division, allowing corrupt oligarchs and corporations to cheat the system with impunity, ripping off the American people on a daily basis.

Trump is disbanding the Public Integrity Section—which prosecutes corrupt politicians and public officials—so no one will be left to investigate or prosecute the rampant corruption saturating this Administration.

Trump is incapacitating the DOJ unit prosecuting violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, giving the green light for criminal bribes, payoffs and kickbacks that had been forbidden for decades.

Trump is disbanding the ATF, dangerously giving criminals free rein to possess illegal firearms so long as they stay loyal to the Trump gang.

Trump is seeking to abolish offices and agencies that protect women against violence, support crime and scam victims against rip-off artists, and help Native Tribes fight crime.

Make no mistake: this plan escalates the president’s mission to place his gang above the law and to seek revenge against anyone who does not kiss the ring. Dismantling the Justice Department is a plan for chaos.

The memo appears to be part of Trump’s revenge plot against the Department of Justice for charging and attempting to prosecute him.

This is what Republicans mean by law and order. Trump is dismantling key parts of the Department of Justice that keep Americans safe.

Whether it is violence or scams, the American people will be less safe now that Donald Trump is in office.

Raskin was right. It is clear that Trump has a pro-crime agenda, and a key component of that agenda is ripping the teeth out of the DOJ.

