PoliticusUSA is solely reader-supported. That means we don’t care about political parties and special interests. Our concern is you, and you can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

In case you haven’t noticed, the Trump administration is sputtering. Instead of shock and awe, Trump has delivered a failing economy, tanking approval ratings and public outrage.

With Republicans in Congress turning a blind eye to what Trump is doing, it has been up to the courts to be the guardrails, and so far, they have held up.

Rep. Jamie Raskin explained on Inside with Jen Psaki:

We got 125 cases that have been filed across the country, and 50 federal courts have already entered temporary restraining orders, or preliminary injunctions against Trump. So, let's start with the positive news that the courts are working. They're doing their job. That's why they're talking about impeaching all these federal judges, that's why they're attacking Judge Boberg for insisting on answers because. You can't disobey an order of a federal court.

As Chief Justice Roberts emphasized this week, the proper response to disagreement with the substance of a judicial opinion is to appeal the opinion, not to try to impeach the judge. Certainly not for people to go out and visit threats upon the judge and the judge's family. We've got to play these cases out in court.

The Trump administration has just thrown caution to the winds. I mean, the, the great example of this, of course, is the birthright citizenship Executive Order. The first sentence of the 14th Amendment says, all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States.

Video of Raskin:

It is just as plain as day, and we have Obama judges, Biden judges, Reagan judges, Trump judges, all striking down what Trump did. In fact, the Reagan judge said it was the easiest case he'd ever decided in his life. You don't have to be a lawyer to know what's wrong. You just have to know how to read.

And in case after case they say, you have just totally blown past the Constitution. So we've gotta stand up for the independence of the judiciary. And we see this happening all over the world now, that when courts block an autocratic executive or someone with dictatorial ambitions, they begin to attack the judges.

They attack the lawyers. They attack the law firms. That's what's happening in America right now. And so the whole country has gotta stand up for the independence of the judiciary and for the rule of law.

The good news is that the courts are working. The bad news is that this is where the country finds itself.

Each of these court cases and these rulings does something very important. They slow Trump down.

Time is not on the side of the nearly 80-year-old president and his lame-duck administration.

If Democrats win back the House majority, Trump’s presidency is over. Donald Trump becomes a lame duck and national attention will shift to the 2028 election.

The American people just need the courts to do their job. Democrats are beating Trump in court, and it is the first toward getting the billionaires out of power.

What do you think of Raskin’s thoughts? Share your opinion in the comments below.

Leave a comment