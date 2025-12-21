



Donald Trump has been worrying behind the scenes about Democrats taking back the House and turning him into a lame duck while unleashing a wave of investigations and moves to limit his power.

One of the reasons why Democrats put Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in the position of serving as Judiciary Committee ranking member is that he is uniquely qualified to take on the challenges of the second Trump administration.

On Sunday, Raskin appeared on CNN’s State Of The Union, where he was asked how much the Trump administration is protecting Epstein survivors compared to protecting Trump.

Rep. Raskin answered:

I’d say probably zero and 100. They’ve not shown any deference or respect for the victims at all for the survivors of this nightmare.

And it’s all about covering up things that for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn’t want to go public. Either about himself, other members of his family, friends, Jeffrey Epstein, or just the social business cultural network that he was involved in for at least a decade, if not longer. So do you think this actions that the Department of Justice are taking on this are specifically designed to protect Donald Trump?

What else? I mean that, that’s their whole. Business model. In fact they’re trying to reorganize American constitutional jurisprudence and the rule of law around the idea that the entire executive branch serves one guy. That’s the unitary executive theory that this is all about serving whatever Donald Trump wants.

Yeah, I don’t I can’t imagine what other interests they have in mind.

Video:

What Raskin said about impeachment should deeply worry Trump and his party.

