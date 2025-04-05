PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Hands Off protests that are sweeping the nation and the world on Saturday are drawing big crowds, including top Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Raskin delivered a wide-ranging speech at the Washington, D.C. protest, but one moment that stood out was his mention of Elon Musk trying to buy elections.

Video of Raskin at the DC Hands Off protest:

Rep. Raskin (D-MD) said:

I want to say a special hello to people across America, but especially the people of Wisconsin.

They showed America. That organized. People who want nothing but freedom can defeat organized billionaires who want nothing but power.

Here in America, Mr. Musk justice is not for sale and we don't raffle up. State Supreme Court judgeships for million dollar prizes. Stop trying to buy our votes. Stop ripping off our government and stop stealing our data.

My friends. We're in the fight of our lives, but I wanna tell you this, we are winning now. We are winning every day. We're winning in court. Where 39 judges appointed by five Republican and democratic presidents have issued 56 preliminary injunctions and TROs against this lawlessness.

One of the elements of what is happening in the United States currently that needs to be discussed more openly is the out in the open and thinly disguised attempt to buy votes through paying people to sign petitions and bogus lotteries for people who vote the way that the world’s richest man wants.

While by the technical letter of the law, what Musk is doing may fall into a grey area, the common sense opinion is that Elon Musk is trying to exploit a loophole to buy votes.

The Hands Off protests are important because they are the first protests that have gotten national attention due to their size. Protests are happening almost daily in the United States.

Rep. Raskin nailed a critical point. One of the most dangerous things that Musk is doing is trying to buy democracy a million dollars at a time, and it must be stopped.

