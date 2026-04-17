House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has launched what is being described as a sweeping investigation in Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s conflicts of interest between Kushner’s foreign-funded private investment firm and his simultaneous government service as the so-called Special Envoy for Peace.

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Kushner is working for the Trump administration in the Middle East while also taking money from Middle Eastern governments.

Raskin wrote to Kushner:

You are now reportedly participating as “Special Envoy for Peace” in negotiations on behalf of the United States government to address the roiling conflicts in the Middle East. At the same time, you are soliciting billions of dollars from Gulf monarchies for your private business ventures while already managing billions of dollars of their money in your international investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity).

From the standpoint of the American people, your decision to act in these two roles—one public for the government and one private for personal profit—creates a glaring and incurable conflict of interest. Your clients Saudi Arabia and the Royal Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have unique and significant strategic, economic and political interests that are certain to diverge sharply from the strategic, economic and political interests of the American people.

Rep. Raskin announced that he is going to investigate Kushner for various potential violations of federal law.