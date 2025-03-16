PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of readers like you. To support us, please consider becoming a subscriber.

The fallout from Chuck Schumer’s cave to Trump continues to rumble, as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) debunked Schumer’s stated reasoning for supporting the Trump CR.

Schumer has said, “A government shutdown gives Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE almost complete power as to what to close down, because they can decide what is an essential service. If they determine that SNAP, kids shouldn't get food is not essential, they can just cut it out summarily. They could fire half the workers in the federal government.”

Video of Crockett:

Rep. Crockett reacted to Schumer on CNN’s State Of The Union:

He's absolutely wrong.



I mean, look at the reality of the votes, right? I understand that the American people are frustrated. Please believe many of us did not sleep because we were calling and trying to impress upon the senators the importance of pushing back in this moment.

And, as you saw, we had all but one Democrat in the House that voted for this. So that's 212 Democrats in the House. And then you had the vast majority of senators vote against for it -- or vote it as well. And so the idea that Chuck Schumer is the only one that's got a brain in the room and the only one that can think through all of the pros and cons is absolutely ridiculous.

